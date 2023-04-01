Mohali DC reviews arrangements for wheat procurement

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

While reviewing the arrangements for procurement of wheat starting from April 1, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain issued strict instructions to officials to ensure smooth procurement during the rabi season. She also appealed to farmers to bring dry wheat to markets so that the procurement process in mandis could be completed without any difficulty.

While presiding over a meeting at the Administrative Complex here today regarding the procurement of wheat during the upcoming season, Jain said this year 46,000 hectares of wheat was sown in the district and 1,96,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat was expected. She said 1,39,053 MT of wheat was likely to arrive in mandis of the district for procurement.

While directing that maintenance and cleanliness of mandis should be arranged properly, the Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to officials for adequate arrangements for drinking water and toilets in mandis. Jain asked officials concerned to ensure tracking system in all vehicles used for transportation of wheat from purchase centre to storage point. She also issued instructions to ensure payments to farmers in the stipulated time.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officials to ensure availability of suction machines and adequate labour in case of rain during the procurement period.

‘Submit girdawari report within a week’

While issuing instructions to officials to complete the girdawari work to assess crop damage due to heavy rain in Mohali district within a week, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain asked officials to submit a report in this regard within a week.

Officials have been asked to complete the special girdawari work by April 7 and it was being done under the supervision of SDMs of the district.

Patwari concerned has been instructed to submit the complete record of girdawari to the District Revenue Officer by attaching geotagged photographs of damaged fields. She said the government would give compensation up to 5 acres of land per owner for damaged crops. The compensation amount will be given to the cultivator instead of the farm owner. Therefore, it is also directed to mention the name of cultivators in the special “khasra girdawari” record to pay compensation. Cultivators whose name would be mentioned in the special “khasra girdawari” record would not have any ownership rights in the said land in future.

