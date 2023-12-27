Mohali DC reviews status of ongoing environment agency projects

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

With a view to boosting the socio-economic development and thwart degradation of environment in the district, projects worth crores of rupees are in progress, said the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain.

Reviewing the progress of the projects, the DC said as many as 82 projects were prescribed by the State Environment Impact Assessment Agency (SEIAA) for amelioration of environment based on socio-economic development. Out of these, six have been completed while nine more are near completion.

The sub-divisional magistrates of the respective sub-divisions have been asked to re-verify the additional environmental activities being undertaken by project proponents where projects have been completed and to monitor whether remaining projects are expected to be completed within stipulated timeline. She ordered to initiate strict action against the project proponents for not adhering to the timeline.

It is mandatory for the project proponents to ensure timely compliance of the Environment Clearance (EC) Conditions and implement the prescribed Additional Environment Activities (AEA). It is imperative that the AEAs prescribed by SEIAA are properly implemented by all project proponents.

The projects include additional activities like adopting a village or school for various environment related activities, such as setting up water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, installation of solar panels, and tree plantation, etc.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Mohali