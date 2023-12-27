Mohali DC reviews status of ongoing environment agency projects

Mohali, December 26
With a view to boosting the socio-economic development and thwart degradation of environment in the district, projects worth crores of rupees are in progress, said the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain.
Reviewing the progress of the projects, the DC said as many as 82 projects were prescribed by the State Environment Impact Assessment Agency (SEIAA) for amelioration of environment based on socio-economic development. Out of these, six have been completed while nine more are near completion.
The sub-divisional magistrates of the respective sub-divisions have been asked to re-verify the additional environmental activities being undertaken by project proponents where projects have been completed and to monitor whether remaining projects are expected to be completed within stipulated timeline. She ordered to initiate strict action against the project proponents for not adhering to the timeline.
It is mandatory for the project proponents to ensure timely compliance of the Environment Clearance (EC) Conditions and implement the prescribed Additional Environment Activities (AEA). It is imperative that the AEAs prescribed by SEIAA are properly implemented by all project proponents.
The projects include additional activities like adopting a village or school for various environment related activities, such as setting up water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, installation of solar panels, and tree plantation, etc.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...