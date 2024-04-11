Mohali DC reviews wheat procurement

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 10

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today reviewed the ongoing wheat procurement operations in the district.

She instructed the SDMs to keep the grain having excess moisture content away from the mandis.

So far, Banur, Kharar, Lalru and Dera Bassi mandis have witnessed the arrival of wheat, but excess moisture content was causing problems in procurement. There are 17 procurement centres in the district.

She said crop with excess moisture content would take more time to dry, resulting in a glut in the grain markets. The procurement agencies purchased the grain that met the specifications, so farmers should take care of the moisture content, she added.

The SDMs have been asked to keep moisture meters available at the entry points and sensitise farmers to specified moisture content.

The DC also asked the procurement agencies to be in the field and escalate the procurement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi #Kharar #Mohali