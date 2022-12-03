Mohali DC reviews works of Aam Aadmi Clinics in district

Mohali, December 2
As many as 21 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be established in the district soon. To take stock of the ongoing works related to these clinics, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar today held a special review meeting with officials of the Local Government Department, Health Department and PWD at the District Administrative Complex.
Make necessary repairs in buildings
Officials have been asked to make necessary repairs in all buildings related to Aam Aadmi Clinics in primary health centres and provision for clean drinking water.
Although Aam Aadmi Clinics are being established in primary health centres of the district, the existing health facilities of these centres will continue to operate in the same manner. These new 21 Aam Aadmi Clinics are being established separately in primary health centres.
He asked officials concerned to ensure provision of waiting beds, fire extinguishers and toilets at primary health centres. He directed the officials to submit a report on the estimated expenditure incurred on the Aam Aadmi Clinics.
