Mohali DC seeks technical report on proposal

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 5

The district administration has called for a technical report on a proposal for traffic signal-free Airport Road from GMADA officials and State Traffic Adviser Navdip Asija.

The development came on the proposal mooted by the representative of Cheema Boilers being a good Samaritan to the administration with the idea of making Airport Road signal-free.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the introduction of new roundabouts and cycle track were in the offing as GMADA was already working on it.

GMADA officials and the State Traffic Adviser have been asked to check the feasibility of making Airport Road signal-free.

The proposed roundabout sites on which GMADA was working included Radha Soami Chowk, Quark City Chowk, Sohana Gurdwara Chowk, Sector 68-69 and the Sector 67 IISER.

#Mohali