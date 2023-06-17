Mohali DC tells departments to gear up for monsoon season

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain today held a meeting with officials of various departments to review anti-flood measures ahead of the coming monsoon. She asked the officers to gear up for any emergency situation during the rains. She emphasised paying special attention to cleaning drains.

While presiding over the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said by preparing ahead of time, the crisis situation could be dealt with properly and efficiently. Keeping in view the coming monsoon season, the district administration should be fully prepared to avert any emergency.

Instructing the officials to ensure adequate arrangements, the Deputy Commissioner said they should work in tandem to avert flooding of areas. Search lights, life jackets etc should be arranged and if any item needed repair, it should be carried out immediately.

The drainage and sewerage of cities and villages should be cleaned and the required certificate submitted after completion of the work.

The Deputy Commissioner said any kind of carelessness in terms of arrangements will not be tolerated.

Besides the cleaning of the drains/channels, the provision of clean drinking water, medical help, medicines, fodder, uninterrupted communication system, electricity supply and vehicles be ensured. The list of swimmers, boatmen and divers should also be kept ready.