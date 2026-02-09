DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali de-addiction centre staff stage protest after inmates attempt to flee

Mohali de-addiction centre staff stage protest after inmates attempt to flee

Staff at Sector 66 de-addiction centre stage sit-in protest over safety concerns

Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:29 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Three employees were injured on Sunday after around 40 inmates tried to scuffle with staff and security in a bid to flee.
Around 15 staff members of the Health Department posted at the Sector 66 drug de-addiction centre staged a sit-in protest outside the office, fearing for their security and safety amidst repeated instances of inmates trying to flee.

Staff said they are working in a hostile environment as police have failed to provide safety to them.

Three employees were injured yesterday after around 40 inmates tried to scuffle with staff and security in a bid to flee. A video of the incident has been leaked on social media. Officials, however, confirmed that no inmate has fled from the centre.

The staff have demanded adequate police presence and additional security personnel at the centre.

A senior health department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Yesterday around 3 pm, there were around 85 patients at the centre, including individuals facing NDPS cases. About 40 patients tried to forcefully escape. There was no police presence and only minimal security staff on duty. Two nursing staff had a tough time handling the situation.”

Health department officials emphasised the need for safety measures, noting that some staff are working on minimal wages while handling challenging conditions.

