Mohali de-addiction centre staff stage protest after inmates attempt to flee

Around 15 staff members of the Health Department posted at the Sector 66 drug de-addiction centre staged a sit-in protest outside the office, fearing for their security and safety amidst repeated instances of inmates trying to flee.

Advertisement

Staff said they are working in a hostile environment as police have failed to provide safety to them.

Advertisement

Three employees were injured yesterday after around 40 inmates tried to scuffle with staff and security in a bid to flee. A video of the incident has been leaked on social media. Officials, however, confirmed that no inmate has fled from the centre.

Advertisement

The staff have demanded adequate police presence and additional security personnel at the centre.

A senior health department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Yesterday around 3 pm, there were around 85 patients at the centre, including individuals facing NDPS cases. About 40 patients tried to forcefully escape. There was no police presence and only minimal security staff on duty. Two nursing staff had a tough time handling the situation.”

Advertisement

Health department officials emphasised the need for safety measures, noting that some staff are working on minimal wages while handling challenging conditions.