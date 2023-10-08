Mohali district administration launches helpline for stubble management

Mohali, October 7
In a bid to nudge farmers to shun the practice of stubble burning, the district administration today reached out to the growers in Tewar village.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain held a dialogue with the farmers and panchayats of about 10 surrounding villages and cautioned them about the hazards of farm fires. She enlightened them about the availability of machinery for stubble management on a subsidy of 80 per cent (for cooperative societies) and 50 per cent (for individual farmers), respectively. She noted that hundreds of societies, panchayats and farmers have been given sanction for machinery to manage crop residue. Some of the machines are balers, rakes and surface seeders.
Moreover, a dedicated helpline has been launched for making machinery for crop residue management available to the tillers. The farmers can reach out for help on the numbers (0172-2219505, 2219506).
The administration has also arranged balers from other areas where the harvesting season was delayed. — TNS
