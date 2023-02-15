Mohali District Bar Association abstains from work, to meet Home Secretary

Tribune new service

Chandigarh, February 14

The District Bar Association here has decided to meet the Home Secretary, UT Administration, on the issue of including names of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in an FIR registered in relation to a clash between members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and the police.

Shanker Gupta, president of the association, said a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the executive committee held today. The delegation would apprise the Home Secretary of the facts to prove that the names of the advocates were falsely included in the FIR.

Meanwhile, advocates abstained from work. Gupta said further course of action would be decided after meeting with the Home Secretary.

Mohali: Members of the DBA abstained from work in the courts in support of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala, who “were falsely implicated in an FIR”. The association claimed that at the time of the incident on February 8, Chahal and Jandiala were not present at the spot.

Mohali DBA president Parminder Singh Toor said, “The association members abstained from work today in support of the two advocates.”

The two advocate have been booked under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, 323, 307 and 120-B of the IPC, Arms Act and others.