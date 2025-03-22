DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali district consultative panel meet held

Mohali district consultative panel meet held

The 75th District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting for Mohali was held today. It was informed that the Annual Credit Plan for the December quarter was surpassed, achieving 88% against the target of 75% The achievement of the district is 80%...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:10 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The 75th District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting for Mohali was held today. It was informed that the Annual Credit Plan for the December quarter was surpassed, achieving 88% against the target of 75%

The achievement of the district is 80% in agriculture sector, 96% in MSME Sector and 65% in other Priority Sector. The overall achievement of the district is 88%.

The district's Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio improved significantly to 117%, against the National Goal of 60%.

Advertisement

District Lead Bank Manager MK Bhardwaj discussed the pendency of PM SVANidhi. Banks were urged to clear all the applications under PM SVANIdhi on regular basis.

Lead District Officer, Reserve Bank of India said that all banks should put special efforts to cover all the left out accounts in digitisation so that the district achieves 100% digitisation in this quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper