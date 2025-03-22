Mohali district consultative panel meet held

The 75th District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting for Mohali was held today. It was informed that the Annual Credit Plan for the December quarter was surpassed, achieving 88% against the target of 75%

The achievement of the district is 80% in agriculture sector, 96% in MSME Sector and 65% in other Priority Sector. The overall achievement of the district is 88%.

The district's Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio improved significantly to 117%, against the National Goal of 60%.

District Lead Bank Manager MK Bhardwaj discussed the pendency of PM SVANidhi. Banks were urged to clear all the applications under PM SVANIdhi on regular basis.

Lead District Officer, Reserve Bank of India said that all banks should put special efforts to cover all the left out accounts in digitisation so that the district achieves 100% digitisation in this quarter.