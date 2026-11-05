Mohali district reports season’s first stubble burning case; FIR registered

In the first reported case of paddy stubble burning in the district this season, police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly setting crop residue on fire in Rajomajra village near Lalru on November 3.

The development comes as Punjab recorded its highest single-day count of farm fires this season on Tuesday, with 584 incidents reported in a 24-hour period.

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Acting on the statement of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tarsem Singh, posted at the Lehli police post, Lalru police registered a case under Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons. The investigation is underway, the police said.

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The offence under Section 223 of the BNS is punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 2,500. In cases where such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, the punishment can extend to one year’s imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 5,000.

In his complaint, the ASI stated that he received information that an unidentified person has set paddy stubble on fire in his fields, causing inconvenience to nearby residents. He added that burning crop residue was a violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magistrate.

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Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed seven districts of Punjab to intensify monitoring and enforcement measures against paddy stubble burning.

A review meeting was held with the Deputy Commissioners, District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police of Faridkot, Ferozepur, Barnala, Bathinda, Patiala, Malerkotla and Sangrur to assess the action taken by the district administrations.