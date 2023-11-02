Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 1

Mohali mandis have witnessed the procurement of 1,96,628 MT paddy by Tuesday evening, which is 115 per cent of the arrival expected this year.

After holding a meeting to take stock of the purchase, lifting and payment process, DC Aashika Jain today said that until now, 94 per cent of the purchased crop has been lifted from the mandis. The highest lifting of 10,560 MT crop was recorded from grain markets in a single day.

A total of Rs 428.63 crore have been paid to farmers so far. As 115 per cent of stipulated target has been already purchased, curbing the entry of paddy from outside states in the local grain markets has become the new concern of the district administration.

The district has decided to shut temporary mandis/yards from the evening of November 2. Procurement by government procurement agencies, however, will continue in the eight main markets of the district.

The temporary mandis/ yards where procurement would be stopped are Rurki, Daun Majra, Bhago Majra, Saneta, Amlala, Nagla, Samgauli, Tiwana, Tsimbali, Jadot and Yard of Ashok Batra.

The DC directed the SDMs to visit the rice shellers and carry out verification of the stock lying there so that the stored paddy and the stock can be reconciled.

