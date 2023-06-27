Mohali Dy Mayor backs pensioners on Rs 200 tax

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 26

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has criticised the Rs 200 Punjab State Development Tax (PSDT) to be deducted from pension of former employees as unjustifed.

Bedi said it seemed that a tax of Rs 200 had been imposed on the employees for spending wastefully on advertising. He asked the government to roll back its decision immediately.

The Deputy Mayor said if the AAP government continued to take anti-people decisions, the party should be ready to bear the consequences in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.