Mohali Dy Mayor issues legal notice over PSPCL dues to MC

Mohali, October 5

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has issued a legal notice to the Principal Secretary, Power Department, Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, and Chairman-cum-Managing Director, PSPCL, Patiala, for not paying the cess collected by the Powercom to the Mohali MC.

In the notice through his lawyer Ranjivan Singh, Bedi said he had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 17 seeking payment of dues running into crores from the PSPCL to the MC, Mohali.

Bedi said the PSPCL was collecting 2% cess/MC tax on consumption, use and sale of electricity within the municipal limits of Mohali since 2017. The cess has to be paid to the Mohali MC, but the powercom has not paid it.

During a hearing of the PIL on July 17, the Deputy Advocate General, Punjab, informed the HC Bench headed by the Chief Justice that the matter was pending before the competent authority and the matter would be discussed with the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, and a decision would be taken soon as per the law. After taking the statement on record, the HC disposed of the PIL July 17.

Bedi said he sent a copy of the HC decision to the said departments on July 31 and demanded early action on the matter. However, no decision was taken till now, amounting to wilful neglect/disobedience of the court judgment.

Bedi said he gave the above departments three weeks to deposit the dues with the MC or face a case of contempt of court.

