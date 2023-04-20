Mohali Dy Mayor set for Cong comeback

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 19

There were ripples in the Mohali Congress after Anandpur Sahib MP and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari met Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi yesterday fuelling speculations of his comeback in the party.

Less than a year after Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal and Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi were expelled on July 8, 2022, for six years for working against the party, Bedi is set to be taken back into the party fold.

“I have never worked against the party nor have I ever given a statement against its interest. Senior leader Tewari met me and we had a good discussion. I will be going to meet Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring soon,” Bedi said.

Sources said there was still some time for Somal and the senior party leadership to deliberate on a comeback.

Bedi, ward number 17 councillor, has been actively participating in MC House meetings and is said to be holding a good rapport with the Congress and independent councillors. Bedi had been working as a worker of the Congress since 1992 when he had joined the Youth Congress.