Mohali: ‘Eradicate the evil of drugs’

Mohali, October 24
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today called for eradicating the menace of drugs to commemorate Vijaya Dashami in true spirit.
She was taking part in the Dasehra celebrations in Sector 77 here. Appreciating the Dasehra Committee, Mohali, for setting an effigy of drugs on fire also this time to create awareness among residents, she said, “We observe Vijaya Dashami as triumph of good over evil. Today, evils are drugs, which need to be eliminated at the earliest.”
The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to the management committee for arranging Dasehra mela for the past 46 years.
Mohali will soon have a convention centre for holding gala gatherings as GMADA was working on it, she said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had attended his first Dasehra function at the Phase 8 ground last year and announced that the ground would be solely for the purpose of Dasehra celebrations and no commercial activity would be allowed on it. However, the function was celebrated in Sector 77 here this year.
Tewari attends Sec 70 event
Member of Parliament from Sri Anandpur Sahib and former Union Minister Manish Tewari attended the Dasehra function in Sector 70 today. The MP said no matter how powerful evil was, its end and the victory of good were certain. He also congratulated the people on the festival of Dasehra.
