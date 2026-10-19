Mohali ex-Mayor, Congress workers flout traffic rules at anti-drug rally

Without wearing helmets, former Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and hundreds of Congress workers took out a bike rally against the drug menace, while traffic police remained mute spectators to flagrant violations as the rally passed through main roads of the city on Sunday morning. Congress workers posted pictures and videos of the rally on their social media handles, amplifying their blatant disregard for traffic rules.

Mohali SP (Traffic) Ramandeep Singh, however, claimed that he had not seen the rally, while DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh clarified that he was on leave and out of station.

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“I did not see it. Traffic cops on duty will be able to tell what action was taken,” said Mohali SP Ramandeep Singh, without committing to whether any action would be taken against the violators.

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Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is also the ex-Mayor’s elder brother, led the bike rally, although he was travelling in a four-wheeler.

Notably, the Mohali police issue hundreds of traffic challans daily for violations detected by CCTV cameras on the major intersections of the city.

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Meanwhile, Sidhu expressed concern over the continuing drug crisis and the recent killing of activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who had been raising his voice against drugs in Punjab.

“Jhota’s killing and other recent tragedies linked to the drug crisis have raised serious questions about the safety of those fighting against drugs and the state government’s response. Numerous families across the state are suffering because of addiction, yet the AAP government has failed to provide the decisive action people were promised,” he said, while demanding accountability and effective measures to protect Punjab’s youth.

Sidhu termed the AAP government’s Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign a complete failure. He said publicity campaigns and political announcements meant little when concerns about drug availability remained. He demanded a strict crackdown on drug suppliers, accountability for officials who ignore complaints and better rehabilitation facilities for those battling addiction.