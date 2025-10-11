Mohali farmers flag non-availability of DAP in cooperative societies

Farmers in the district have flagged the non-availability of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) amid the sowing of potato seeds. They expressed worry over the situation worsening during the upcoming rabi season when wheat is sown.

Several members of farmers’ unions today staged a protest outside the cooperative agricultural society in Gigemajra by raising slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

DAP is a concentrated source of nitrogen and phosphorus, essential for early plant growth and root development.

Farmer and local resident Harpal Singh Bathlana claimed that despite sending several written requests to higher authorities regarding the availability of DAP, no action has been taken.

“The fertilizer has not arrived yet. It has come to light that DAP is not available in the cooperative agricultural societies of Mohali. Gigemajra, Landran, Sohana, Manauli, Durali, Saneta and Bhagomajra — all have no or very minimal stock left. We are facing problems due to the non-availability of fertilizer in all the cooperative agricultural societies,” he added.

Paramdeep Singh Baidwan explained that while making purchases from private shops, farmers are forced to buy unnecessary fertilizers and medicines.

Jaspal Singh Niamian said they have been writing letters to the district administration and agriculture department officials to arrange fertilizer as per the needs of the farmers in the cooperative societies for the past one month but no action was being taken. The farmer leaders said DAP and urea should be sent to all agricultural cooperative societies of district without any delay as sowing season has already begun.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said he was aware of the issue, adding, “In some societies, it has been provided while in others, it will reach shortly. Instructions have been given to the officials regarding this matter.”