Mohali F&CC clears Rs 2.5-cr work orders

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

The Finance and Contract Committee of the Mohali Municipal Corporation approved work orders worth Rs 2.5 crore, while new estimates of Rs 7 crore were also approved in its meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu and was attended by Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and Commissioner Navjot Kaur among others.

Divulging details, the Mayor said work orders had also been issued for the procurement of machinery for various works of the Mohali MC which included four tractors and as many water tankers. He said the tankers would be equipped with sprinkler system which would be used for irrigation in different areas of the city.

The Mayor Amarjit said work orders were also issued for various projects worth crores, including annual maintenance of street lights in Phase 8 and industrial area of 8B, park works in different wards, curb channel works, road works and streetlight works. He said new works worth Rs 7 crore have also been passed in today’s meeting for all kinds of works related to different wards of Mohali which included the construction of roads, parks, street lights and open air gyms.

Meanwhile, he also kick started the work of applying premix on Phase 5 roads. He said the work of re-carpeting of roads, wherever it was needed in Mohali, was in full swing and would be completed before the onset of rainy season.

Road recarpeting work in full swing

