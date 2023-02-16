Mohali F&CC passes Rs 33-crore work orders

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 15

Work orders worth Rs 33 crore were given while various development works worth Rs 15 crore to be done in Mohali city in the coming period were passed at a meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee of the Municipal Corporation, which was held under the leadership of Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu.

The development works mainly include maintenance of washrooms built in various markets, sewerage maintenance, development of almost parks and repair of footpaths and curb channels.

Work orders have been cleared for road safety, maintenance of the building of the Municipal Corporation, construction of sports grounds in Phases 2, 3A and 3B1, laying of paver blocks, replacement of storm lines and construction of new road lanes, beautification of main road berms, installation of signboards, patchwork in wards falling under zone 2, purchase of fogging machine, mechanical and manual sweeping of A and B roads of the city, purchase of battery banks for various traffic signals, development of various parks in Madanpur village, cleaning of N choe, etc.