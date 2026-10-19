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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali firm fined for handing over flat without completion certificate

Mohali firm fined for handing over flat without completion certificate

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:50 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has directed Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), a real estate firm owned by local MLA Kulwant Singh, to pay interest at the rate of 9% per annum on Rs 42,13,678 deposited by a Sector 66 resident for a flat in Galaxy Heights, Sector 66, which was handed over without occupation and completion certificates.

The commission also directed the firm to pay a compensation of Rs 75,000 for mental agony and harassment, along with litigation expenses.

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It further ordered JLPL to provide all basic amenities and facilities as promised in the brochure, rectify defects and obtain occupation and completion certificates from the competent authorities within three months of receiving the order.

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The complainant, Kuldeep Singh, stated that he had booked a flat on the sixth floor of Galaxy Heights for Rs 42,13, 678, on August 1, 2015, with possession due by July 30, 2018. However, possession was handed over to him without occupation and completion certificates on December 5, 2022. The complainant alleged deficiency in service and objected to “one parking space being converted into two”.

In its order on October 5, the commission held that JLPL was deficient in providing service. It observed that the complainant would be liable to pay maintenance charge only after the occupancy certificate was obtained.

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“Failure of the opposite parties to provide effective possession of the unit in the absence of occupation and completion certificates and also basic amenities amounts to deficiency in service. As such, ends of justice would be met by granting interest at the rate of 9% per annum to the complainant on the amount deposited by him against the unit, after expiry of intended date of possession, which was July 30, 2018,” the order stated.

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