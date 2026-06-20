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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Former sarpanch booked for multi-crore loan fraud

Mohali: Former sarpanch booked for multi-crore loan fraud

Money borrowed in violation of village common land lease conditions

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:21 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Mohali police have booked a former sarpanch, panches and the president of Universal Education Society in a cheating case. The charges include forgery and criminal conspiracy, with the accused allegedly taking a fraudulent loan of crores of rupees by violating the lease conditions of village common land in Lalru’s Ballopur village.

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On the complaint of District Development and Panchayat Officer, a case has been registered against former Ballopur sarpanch Chhoti Devi, panch Maan Singh, panch Sohan Lal and Universal Education Society president Gurpreet Singh under sections 318 (4), 336 (2), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2), and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The police said all the accused were currently at large but would be arrested soon. Further investigation is underway.

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The complaint added that the Universal Education Society had violated lease terms and misused the village’s common land.

The gram panchayat leased 68 bighas (14 biswas) of village common land to the Universal Education Society for 33 years. The Financial Commissioner and Principal Secretary issued orders in this regard in 2009. Under the terms of this order, the society would be entitled to obtain a loan on the land for construction and building purposes only.

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The lease deed was signed by the then-Sarpanch Chhoti Devi, on behalf of the panchayat and by Gurpreet Singh on behalf of the Society, while two witnesses testified.

It was alleged that the individuals colluded and violated the terms and conditions and allegedly forged the lease deed to obtain a loan of crores of rupees on the land.

Legal advice was first sought from the District Attorney following which the SSP ordered the registration of a case.

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