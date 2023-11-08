Mohali foundation awards Class X Board toppers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

Sardar Amrik Singh Tehsildar Foundation Mohali organised a ceremony dedicated to the late Sardar Amrik Singh, Councillor, on his birthday at Government Senior Secondary School Phase-11, SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Dr KN Pathak, former Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; Col. Jasmer Singh Bala, Secretary, Sikh Educational Society; Dr Jagtar Singh Khatra, Ex-DPI, Punjab; and Dr Khushwinder Kumar, Principal, Modi College Patiala, participated in this ceremony.

Parminder Kaur Kailon, who recently passed the PCS judicial examination, participated in the ceremony as a special guest. While welcoming the guests and children, S. Sajjan Singh shared memories of the journey of upgrading this primary school to senior secondary school with Sardar Amrik Singh and how Tehsildar Sahib, along with his colleagues, struggled for 26 years to take this school to this stage.

He appealed to everyone present to support the foundation. Students who were in the top three in the board exams were presented with awards. The Principal Bharpur Singh Memorial Award was given to Harmeet Kaur Sidhu and the Councillor Amrik Singh Memorial Award was given to Niharika Sharma, who stood first in 10th grade. Niharika was also presented with a shawl, a medal of honour and a cash prize of Rs 5,100.

#Mohali #Panjab University Chandigarh