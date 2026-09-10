Mohali: Fourth edition of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to begin on Sept 12

The Mohali administration on Wednesday announced the schedule for Season 4 of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

According to the schedule, block-level competitions will be held from September 12 to 14, district-level competitions from September 20 to 30, and state-level competitions from October 10 to November 23.”

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The state-level competitions will also feature four para sports events.

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Tennis-ball cricket has been introduced this year. Girls’ teams will also be eligible to participate in the cricket tournament at the district and state levels.

Eight sports disciplines will be organised at the block level, 29 at the district level and 38 at the state level. The state-level games will also feature four para-sports disciplines — athletics, badminton, powerlifting and wheelchair basketball.

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Open to participants ranging from the Under-14 age group to those aged 70 and above, the sporting extravaganza aims to encourage people across generations to participate.

Registration can be completed online through the designated portal of the Punjab Sports Department, while offline registration facilities will also be available at stadiums wherever required.

The district has already witnessed an encouraging response, with around 2,800 participants registering for the games.

Dera Bassi legislator Kuljit Singh Randhawa was present on the occasion.