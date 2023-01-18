Mohali gears up for R-Day

Mohali, January 17
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today held a meeting with officials at Martyr Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase-6, here regarding the preparations for the Republic Day function.
She assigned duties to officers of various departments to carry out the Republic Day events smoothly. She instructed the officials to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to them with diligence.
