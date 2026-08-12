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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali gets 3-member panel to curb illegal use, distribution of methanol

Mohali gets 3-member panel to curb illegal use, distribution of methanol

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The committee would conduct inspections of storage and sale premises every six months.
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In view of directions issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, the district administration of SAS Nagar has directed the departments concerned to ensure necessary inspections to prevent the illegal consumption of methanol (methyl alcohol) and to regulate its supply strictly in accordance with prescribed rules.

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Following a review meeting in Mohali on Tuesday, officials said the Police, Excise and Taxation Departments, the Civil Surgeon and the tehsildars/naib-tehsildars concerned had been directed to conduct inspections within their respective jurisdictions to ensure compliance with rules governing the storage, sale and supply of methanol.

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Under the Punjab Poisons Possession and Sales Rules, 2014, methanol is covered under Serial Number 67 of the Schedule of Poisons. In accordance with these rules, a three-member committee has been constituted under the supervision of the SDM concerned for inspection and verification of buildings/premises where such poisons are stored or sold.

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The committee would conduct inspections of storage and sale premises every six months. During these inspections, compliance with regulations pertaining to the storage, records, sale and supply of methanol would be specifically verified. The departments concerned have been directed to maintain strict vigilance to prevent any illegal consumption, storage or supply of methanol, and to initiate legal action in case of any violations.

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