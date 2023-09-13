Mohali girl becomes 4th generation Army officer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

Among the officers that took part in the passing-out parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on September 9 was Lt Natalya Mangat, whose family hails from Mohali.

An alumna of Loreto Convent, Tara Hall in Shimla, Lt Natalya is a proud fourth-generation Army officer. She had graduated from school in 2017. She stood first in Himachal Pradesh in the humanities stream and later went on to join Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, where she graduated in political science with honours.

Even as a child, she always dreamt of joining the Army one day. She felt further inspired when she saw her elder brother follow in their father’s footsteps by joining his unit.

Her great-grandfather, Deva Singh, fought in the First World War in France and Belgium. Her grandfather took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. Her own father, Maj Gen JS Mangat, is also a serving Army officer.

A multifaceted woman officer, she has been allocated to the Intelligence Corps.

