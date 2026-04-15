Mohali govt hospitals timings changed

The opening and closing times of government health institutions in Mohali district will now be from 8 am to 2 pm from April 16 (Thursday).

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These institutions include District Hospital Mohali, Sub-Divisional Hospitals Kharar and Dera Bassi, all Primary Health Centers of the district, Community Health Centers, Ayushman Health and Wellness Center-Sub-Center, Aam Aadmi Clinic, ESI Hospital.

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The registration counters in the hospitals will open half an hour before the scheduled opening time of the hospital so that there are no queues of patients and patients can get their examination and treatment done comfortably and on time.

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Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr. Sangeeta Jain said that the government health institutions of the district will now open at 8 am and close at 2 pm. The working hours of District Hospital Phase-6 Mohali had already been changed from 8am to 2.30 pm from April 1.

Emergency services in government hospitals will continue 24 hours as before. The working hours of the Civil Surgeon's Office Mohali and the offices inside the hospitals will remain the same from 9 am to 5 pm.

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In summer season, the working hours of government hospitals (April 16 to October 15) are from 8 am to 2 pm, while in winter seasons the working hours (October 16 to April 15) are from 9 am to 3 pm.