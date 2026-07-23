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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Hand over possession of flat or refund paid money, WWICS told

Mohali: Hand over possession of flat or refund paid money, WWICS told

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:43 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The Ropar Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed WWICS Estates Private Limited MD and other directors to either hand over a flat with all approvals to a Shimla buyer or refund Rs 44.62 lakh with 15 per cent interest after the firm failed to hand over its possession on time.

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The commission also directed the firm to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to complainant Amit Kashyap for causing mental harassment and litigation expenses.

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The firm has been told to pay delay compensation at a rate of Rs 5 per sq ft per month from August 22, 2015, until possession is delivered.

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Complainant Amit Kashyap stated that he had booked a 3BHK apartment in their Mohali project in August 2012 with a commitment from WWICS to deliver the possession within 36 months by August 22, 2015.

The complainant had paid Rs 44.68 lakhs for the apartment till May 2017. However, the firm failed to complete the project on time and later started offering possession of an incomplete flat besides demanding Rs 9.36 lakh extra.

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Kashyap alleged that the firm did not obtain the required completion certificate according to the terms and conditions of the agreement. WWICS Estates contended that the buyer was offered the possession of the flat in October 2017 and then in May 2018 after obtaining a partial completion certificate. The firm said over 400 families were already living in the housing project and the delay in final completion certificate was due to delay on the government’s part. It also claimed that the complainant still owed Rs 5.35 lakhs to the firm.

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