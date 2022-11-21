Mohali: Hit by milk van, bike rider dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A 38-year-old biker died after being hit by a tempo near Gharuan early on Sunday. The deceased, Manpreet Singh, was coming towards Mohali when his bike collided head-on with a milk van around 3 am. The victim was rushed to the Phase 6 hospital, where he was declared dead. The victim is survived by his wife and two children. TNS

Convict arrested with 3.9-gm charas

Chandigarh: Burail jail staff have seized charas concealed in the jeans of a murder convict, serving life term, upon return from parole. Additional Superintendent Amandeep Singh claimed 3.9-gm charas was found on Gurpreet, alias Maru, during his search. The drug was concealed in a patch stitched on the inside of his jeans. A case has been registered. TNS

3 peddlers held with heroin

Chandigarh: Three drug peddlers have been nabbed with 154.25-gm heroin. Deepak Tiwari (26) of Ferozepur was held from Sector 40 with 101-gm heroin. Parveen (36), a resident of Sector 52, was nabbed near a police beat box with 47-gm, while Arun Kumar (32) of Sector 40, was held near his house with 6.25-gm heroin. Cases have been registered. TNS

Bike rider with fake plate held

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for riding a motorcycle bearing a fake registration number. Aman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was held on the railway station road in Mauli Complex. The bike with fake number was stolen from area under the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula in October. A case has been registered. TNS

School holds Annual function

Chandigarh: Aanchal International School, Sector 41, celebrated its annual function at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Sunday. The function could not be held for two years due to the pandemic. As many as 500 students enthralled the audience by putting up a spectacular show. TNS

Annual science symposium

Chandigarh: St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, on Sunday organised "The Annual Science Symposium" for all ICSE schools of the Chandigarh region. Around 100 students from 11 schools took part in various events highlighting the techniques to save the mother earth from various types of pollutions. TNS

Essay contest organised

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Audit Day, an essay competition was organised for the children of officials and staff of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, at Sector 17 Chandigarh. Shailendra Vikram Singh, Principal Accountant General, congratulated officers on successful completion of the programme. TNS

ITBP sports meet from today

Chandigarh: The ITBP will hold sports competitions for the force from November 21-29 at its Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near here. The event will see participation of over 500 personnel from six frontiers. Haryana DGP PK Agarwal will inaugurate the event.

#Mohali