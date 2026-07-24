Mohali hockey stadium to get Rs 8-cr facelift ahead of Asian championship

Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium in Mohali’s Sector 63 is undergoing a major revamp at Rs 8 crore ahead of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy in October — the first-ever international tournament to be held at the venue. The stadium was inaugurated in 2013.

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The revamp will include the cleaning of the synthetic turf, building of dugouts, introduction of modern goalposts, changing room upgrades and whitewashing.

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Restrooms will also be repaired, along with ensuring rainwater harvesting, upgrade of firefighting system and the VIP lounge.

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“The work to update the stadium as per international standards and as per the requirement of hockey federation for hosting international events has been started,” said Sarvjit Singh, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab.

The stadium built on 11.8 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore has the capacity to accommodate 15,000 people.

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Recently, the stadium hosted some matches of the Punjab Hockey (Junior) League and the opening edition of the Mohali Gold Cup.

While the second edition of the Mohali Gold Cup is scheduled to be held here from September 23, fans are waiting to watch Asian Champions Trophy matches here.

The last major international match was played here in 2006. It was played against Pakistan at Surjit Hockey Stadium.

While the Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation are yet to release the tournament schedule, it has been said that the event would be held from October 26 to November 4.