DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali hockey stadium to get Rs 8-cr facelift ahead of Asian championship

Mohali hockey stadium to get Rs 8-cr facelift ahead of Asian championship

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy are in full swing at the Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium in Mohali. Tribune photo:Vicky
Advertisement

Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium in Mohali’s Sector 63 is undergoing a major revamp at Rs 8 crore ahead of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy in October — the first-ever international tournament to be held at the venue. The stadium was inaugurated in 2013.

Advertisement

The revamp will include the cleaning of the synthetic turf, building of dugouts, introduction of modern goalposts, changing room upgrades and whitewashing.

Advertisement

Restrooms will also be repaired, along with ensuring rainwater harvesting, upgrade of firefighting system and the VIP lounge.

Advertisement

“The work to update the stadium as per international standards and as per the requirement of hockey federation for hosting international events has been started,” said Sarvjit Singh, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab.

The stadium built on 11.8 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore has the capacity to accommodate 15,000 people.

Advertisement

Recently, the stadium hosted some matches of the Punjab Hockey (Junior) League and the opening edition of the Mohali Gold Cup.

While the second edition of the Mohali Gold Cup is scheduled to be held here from September 23, fans are waiting to watch Asian Champions Trophy matches here.

The last major international match was played here in 2006. It was played against Pakistan at Surjit Hockey Stadium.

While the Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation are yet to release the tournament schedule, it has been said that the event would be held from October 26 to November 4.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts