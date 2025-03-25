Mohali hospital co-owner held

The police have arrested Cheema Hospital co-owner Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and booked his wife Shashi Aggarwal and son Gaurav Aggarwal, all residents of Sector 35-A, for the alleged theft of a CT scan machine parts from the hospital complex. A complaint was filed against them by co-owner Anusandeep Burmi on March 22.

Aggarwal was reportedly released later. Burmi, a resident of Kurali, alleged that the machine parts worth about Rs 30 lakh were stolen. The theft took place around November 25 last year.