DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali hospital co-owner held

Mohali hospital co-owner held

The police have arrested Cheema Hospital co-owner Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and booked his wife Shashi Aggarwal and son Gaurav Aggarwal, all residents of Sector 35-A, for the alleged theft of a CT scan machine parts from the hospital complex. A...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The police have arrested Cheema Hospital co-owner Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and booked his wife Shashi Aggarwal and son Gaurav Aggarwal, all residents of Sector 35-A, for the alleged theft of a CT scan machine parts from the hospital complex. A complaint was filed against them by co-owner Anusandeep Burmi on March 22.

Aggarwal was reportedly released later. Burmi, a resident of Kurali, alleged that the machine parts worth about Rs 30 lakh were stolen. The theft took place around November 25 last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper