Mohali hospital directed to pay Rs 4L compensation to woman

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Fortis Hospital, Mohali, to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh to Bego Devi, a city resident, who alleged that the hospital had refused to release her husband’s body without payment of the billed amount.

The commission has also directed to pay litigation cost of Rs 35,000 to the complainant.

Bego Devi had filed an appeal against the order of the District Commission dated September 16,2022 vide which the District Commission directed the hospital to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh after holding it guilty of unfair trade practice.

In the appeal, she sought enhancement of the compensation. The hospital also filed appeal for setting aside the order. Bego Devi in the complaint filed through Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia in the District Commission, alleged that her husband, Surat Singh, was admitted to the hospital for treatment under the CGHS scheme, wherein the entire cost was to be borne by the CGHS authorities. He expired on December 3, 2017, in Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in the course of the treatment and the Hospital raised a bill of Rs 2,05,067.

She alleged that of the total amount, Rs 58,931 comes out to be the patient’s share. She added that a cheque for the amount was issued by her son, RS Rawat, to get the body released from the hospital mortuary.

Refuting the charges, the hospital said the complainant had failed to prove that the body was withheld by the authorities.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, Bego Devi’s counsel, contended that the complainant had undergone a lot of mental agony, humiliation, harassment and pain and are entitled for enhancement of the compensation.

After hearing of the arguments State commission comprising of president Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and Rajesh K Arya, member directed Fortis Hospital to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to Bego Devi.

Hospital’s act barbaric, torturous: Panel

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, observed that the act of the hospital was not only illegal but unethical, barbaric, inhuman, torturous, and heinous for the public at large. The commission further says that the thus deficiency in services and adoption of unfair trade practice, disturbing the peace of the dead and in humanitarian approach is writ large on the part of the Fortis Hospital

