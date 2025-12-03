Mohali hospital gets Rs 1.25-crore equipment

The Regional Spinal Injuries Centre received a boost with the Golden Jubilee Foundation of LIC India donating medical equipment worth Rs 1.25 crore, including a Dexa Scan machine for Bone Mineral Density testing — crucial for early detection of osteoporosis. RSIC project director Dr Raj Bahadur said it would enhance the centre’s capabilities in delivering specialised care. Senior Divisional Manager of LIC India’s Chandigarh division, Sonam Chhiwang was also present during the ceremony.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement