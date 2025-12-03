Mohali hospital gets Rs 1.25-crore equipment

The Regional Spinal Injuries Centre received a boost with the Golden Jubilee Foundation of LIC India donating medical equipment worth Rs 1.25 crore, including a Dexa Scan machine for Bone Mineral Density testing — crucial for early detection of osteoporosis. RSIC project director Dr Raj Bahadur said it would enhance the centre’s capabilities in delivering specialised care. Senior Divisional Manager of LIC India’s Chandigarh division, Sonam Chhiwang was also present during the ceremony.

