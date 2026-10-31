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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali industry flags delays in GST refunds

Mohali industry flags delays in GST refunds

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The Mohali Industries Association (MIA) raised concerns over prolonged delays in GST refunds with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi during an interactive session organised by the CGST, Chandigarh Zone.

Former MIA president Anurag Aggarwal said industrial units, particularly micro and small enterprises, had not received refunds for six to eight months, locking up substantial working capital in accumulated Input Tax Credit (ITC). The association submitted a memorandum seeking refunds.

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Chaturvedi said refund applications filed from November 1 would be processed automatically, but gave no firm assurance on clearing pending claims.

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