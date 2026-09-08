Mohali industry warns of closure due to power cuts

The Mohali Industries Association on Monday sought uninterrupted power supply for industrial units, saying they might have to cease operations if the problem was not resolved.

Representatives of the association said that for the past several days, industrial units had been facing unannounced power cuts of up to 12 hours. As a result, production at factories was being affected and industrialists were incurring heavy financial losses, they said.

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The association warned the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) that industrialists would be forced to lock their units if the problem persisted.

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They demanded an immediate end to unannounced power cuts, failing which they would be forced to shift their industries to states such as UP and Bihar, for which they said the Punjab Government would be responsible.