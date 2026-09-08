DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali industry warns of closure due to power cuts

Mohali industry warns of closure due to power cuts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:53 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Mohali Industries Association on Monday sought uninterrupted power supply for industrial units, saying they might have to cease operations if the problem was not resolved.

Representatives of the association said that for the past several days, industrial units had been facing unannounced power cuts of up to 12 hours. As a result, production at factories was being affected and industrialists were incurring heavy financial losses, they said.

Advertisement

The association warned the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) that industrialists would be forced to lock their units if the problem persisted.

Advertisement

They demanded an immediate end to unannounced power cuts, failing which they would be forced to shift their industries to states such as UP and Bihar, for which they said the Punjab Government would be responsible.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts