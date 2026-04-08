Mohali institute cadet tops CDS exam

An alumnus of the 10th Course from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, has secured the 1st all-India rank in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Air Force list. Jasnoor Singh, son of a businessman from Pathankot, will now proceed to the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad for a pre-flying training course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His achievement marks the fifth time a cadet of the institute has clinched the top rank nationwide, and the third such honour in the past two years.

Advertisement

Another alumnus of the institute, Sukhraj Singh Heera, from Ropar, has secured the 4th all-India rank in the CDS exam and will join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, as part of the 161st course commencing in June. Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora congratulated both cadets and said the state was proud of their achievement.

The institute was set up to stem the declining number of youths from Punjab opting for a career as officers in the Armed Forces. It became functional in 2011 and since its inception, 190 alumni of the institute have become commissioned officers, while several others are already undergoing training in service academies or awaiting joining after clearing the selection process.