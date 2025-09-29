DT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali institute to host Shiksha Mahakumbh

Mohali institute to host Shiksha Mahakumbh

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:08 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
The fifth edition of the Shiksha Mahakumbh Abhiyaan-2025 (SMA-2025) will be held at NIPER Mohali from October 31 to November 2.

The theme for the edition will be “Classroom to Society: Building a Healthier World through Education”. The conclave will bring together leaders from academia, research, industry and policy to re-imagine the future of education in India.

The previous four editions were held at NIT Jalandhar, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Srinagar and Kurukshetra University. The number of research paper submissions and project showcases have consistently grown over the years.

Prof Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER Mohali, said, “The SMA-2025 will serve as a powerful platform to align educational thought with societal needs. At NIPER, we strongly believe that education must not remain confined to classroom, but must contribute to building a healthier, more resilient world. Hosting this edition at our campus is a matter of pride and we look forward to global collaborations and actionable outcomes.”

