Mohali ISBT road cries for repairs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

Mohali Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi today stated that the road adjacent to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Inter-State Bus Terminus located in Phase 6 is in a poor condition. Of the 30ft wide road, 20ft has been damaged and is posing a risk to the commuters. “The road should be repaired immediately and the weeds should be cleared. It should be made operational soon.

A side road here was taken over by a private company from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority when the construction of the bus stand started. “After taking possession of the road, the said company had made a boundary by putting up iron pillars there and displaying various advertising boards over them. After the work here stopped many years ago, mischievous elements took away the advertisement boards,” he said.

Bedi said, “Neither the new bus stand nor the road was made functional. Many officials and political leaders pass through this road, but no one has paid any attention to its condition.” he said.