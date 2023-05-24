Mohali ISBT road cries for repairs

Mohali, May 23
Mohali Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi today stated that the road adjacent to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Inter-State Bus Terminus located in Phase 6 is in a poor condition. Of the 30ft wide road, 20ft has been damaged and is posing a risk to the commuters. “The road should be repaired immediately and the weeds should be cleared. It should be made operational soon.
A side road here was taken over by a private company from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority when the construction of the bus stand started. “After taking possession of the road, the said company had made a boundary by putting up iron pillars there and displaying various advertising boards over them. After the work here stopped many years ago, mischievous elements took away the advertisement boards,” he said.
Bedi said, “Neither the new bus stand nor the road was made functional. Many officials and political leaders pass through this road, but no one has paid any attention to its condition.” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st