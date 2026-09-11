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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali Kings reach Sher-E-Punjab T20 League semifinals

Mohali Kings reach Sher-E-Punjab T20 League semifinals

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:09 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Mohali Kings captain Ramandeep Singh led from the front with an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls to guide his side to a five-wicket victory over Bathinda Royals and seal a place in the semifinals of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The Royals, reduced to 17/2, recovered strongly to post 184/6 in 20 overs. Harnoor Singh and Gourav Choudhary added 74 runs for the third wicket, with Harnoor scoring 43 and Choudhary contributing 35. Ridham Satyawan added 31 off 19 before Shahbaz Sandhu provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 38.

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Mohali’s chase began poorly as they slipped to 4/2. However, Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep steadied the innings with a 52-run partnership. Anmolpreet’s aggressive 49 kept the chase on track before he was dismissed.

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“Our team combination is what we have been working on and the players have performed the way we were thinking,” said Ramandeep.

With the semifinal berth secured, Mohali Kings will look to carry their momentum into the knockout stage as they continue their quest for the title.

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Meanwhile, Amritsar Soormas defeated Jalandhar Warriors by nine runs. Batting first, Soormas posted 178/9 in 20 overs, with Naman Dhir once again excelling with 95 off 48 balls, including eight sixes and six boundaries.

Soormas struggled to build partnerships as Jalandhar’s bowlers kept making breakthroughs at regular intervals. However, Dhir’s innings provided the platform for Amritsar to reach 178. Emanjot Singh Chahal picked up 4/26, while Gurvinder Singh Bhullar claimed two wickets.

Chasing 179, the Warriors lost an early wicket but recovered as captain Prabhsimran Singh and Harjas Singh Tandon joined hands. The pair added 43 runs for the second wicket to bring some stability to the chase.

Prabhsimran scored 28, while Anmol Malhotra and Aryan Yadav added 47 runs. Yadav scored 26 and Malhotra contributed 25, leaving Jalandhar at 125/5 and under increasing pressure.

Later, Randeep Singh scored 32, but Jalandhar could manage only 169/8 in their 20 overs, falling nine runs short of the target.

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