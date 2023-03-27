Mohali Knights players shine at T20 tourney

Chandigarh, March 26
Tricity cricketers representing Mohali Knights shined in the Last Man Standing T20 Tournament at Gurugram. The team won three of its four matches and ended its campaign after a quarterfinal loss to Kathiawar Cats Kings.
Earlier, the team registered wins over Gurgaon Incredibles, Kolkata Yankees and London Hustlers.
Udayveer Singh Thind (16) had the distinction of becoming the youngest player in the tournament.
Mohali Knights were also awarded the Fair Play Team of the Tournament title and Rehan Raj Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match thrice and the Emerging Player of the Tournament as well. Piyush Sharma scored 159 runs in four innings.
Members of the team included Shivanand, Aryan Bansal, Piyush Sharma, Rehan Raj Sharma, Udayveer Singh Thind, Sumit Punia, Murali, Divesh Pandey, Mani Giri, Kamal Kant, Arnav Schimer and Pratham Singh.
