Mohali liquor vend worker shot at by 3

Mohali, November 6

Three unidentified youths allegedly shot at a liquor vend employee, injuring him near Kasauli village in New Chandigarh here on Saturday night.

The victim, Om Prakash, 50, sustained a bullet injury in the stomach and had been admitted to the PGI.

The police are investigating it as a case of attempted murder, robbery and wrongful confinement. The police said the three youths came to the liquor vend, located in a secluded area around 9.30 pm and asked for three bottles of beer.

They allegedly had an argument with the employee and opened fire. The suspects took away the liquor bottles and threatened the employee and his wife, who was also present, with dire consequences. The suspects pulled down the shutters of the vend before fleeing the scene. The owners had already taken away the cash box before the incident.

The police said they got the information this morning when the victims raised the alarm, following which some passersby opened the shutters and took the victim to hospital. The police have sealed the liquor vend till further investigation. DSP City-2 Dharamvir Singh visited the scene and seized an empty shell. “A case has been registered and CCTV footage of the nearby areas was being scanned for clues about the assailants.”

Local residents said the mobile phone signal in the area remained patchy and the road on which the incident took place was secluded. The police and excise officials were verifying whether the vend was registered or not.

On the statement of the victim’s wife, a case under Sections 307, 392, 342 and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act had been registered at the Mullanpur police station.

