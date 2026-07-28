Mohali: Liver health camp at premier Mohali institute today

The Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (PILBS), Mohali, will organise a camp on its premises on Tuesday. It is being organised to mark World Hepatitis Day.

Advertisement

The PILBS is the state’s premier super-speciality institute dedicated to liver care. The camp aims to make advanced liver diagnostic care accessible and affordable to the general public. Under this special initiative, major liver diagnostic tests — including FibroScan, ultrasound and liver function test — will be offered for just Rs 1000.

Advertisement