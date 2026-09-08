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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali log win over Ludhiana in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

Mohali log win over Ludhiana in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

Batting first, the Ludhiana Lions posted a competitive 213/6

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Fazilka Falcons skipper Shubhman Gill plays a shot against Amritsar Soormas during the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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In a last-over thriller, Mohali Kings registered a four-wicket win over Ludhiana Lions during the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, at the IS Bindra Stadium.

Batting first, the Lions posted a competitive 213/6, as Arjun Rajput and Abhijeet Garg raised a 131-run stand for third wicket. Struggling at 47/2, Garg scored 77 off 48 balls, while Rajput added 78 off 49 balls. Skipper Salil Arora remained unbeaten on 24 off 11 balls to help his side post 213/6.

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Harpreet Brar claimed 3/25, while Ramandeep Singh picked 2/31 for the bowling side. In reply, Kings made a steady start with openers putting on 45 runs for the first wicket. However, Jaskaranvir Singh was dismissed for 15, while Sagar Virk added 37 off 25 balls. Thereafter, Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh added 86 runs for the third wicket. Anmolpreet made 50 off 32 balls and Ramandeep 85 off 35 balls.

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In the last over, Krish Bhagat conceded only two runs from the first three balls of the over, before Ramandeep smashed a boundary to bring the equation down to three off two balls. However, Ramandeep was back to the pavilion on the next ball. Needing three from the final ball, Bhagat bowled a wide, reducing the equation to two off one, and Kings then managed to collect the required two runs off the final delivery to seal a dramatic four-wicket victory.

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