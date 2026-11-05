Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali man booked for assaulting 19-year-old law student near CP-67

Mohali man booked for assaulting 19-year-old law student near CP-67

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation.
Advertisement

The police have booked a Sector 78 resident for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a 19-year-old law student near the CP-67 lightpoint on November 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim is student of Amity University, Sector 82. The accused has been identified as Pritham Kukreja, the police added.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the accused is the brother of the victim’s friend and had allegedly tried to obstruct her way on several occasions. The victim told the police that she had not disclosed these incidents to her family to avoid causing them unnecessary distress.

Advertisement

In her complaint, she alleged that on November 1, Kukreja intercepted her near the CP-67 traffic lights while she was travelling in her car with a relative’s daughter. He allegedly threw a bundle of new clothes into her vehicle, grabbed her by the throat, choked her and tore her clothes. He also allegedly tried to take her away, but she resisted.

The complainant further alleged that a girl at the university had secretly clicked her photographs and shared them with the accused, who subsequently sent the pictures to her mother with malicious intent.

Advertisement

Acting on the victim’s statement, the Phase 11 police registered a case under Sections 74 (Assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (Assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kukreja on November 3. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts