Mohali man booked for assaulting 19-year-old law student near CP-67

The police have booked a Sector 78 resident for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a 19-year-old law student near the CP-67 lightpoint on November 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim is student of Amity University, Sector 82. The accused has been identified as Pritham Kukreja, the police added.

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According to the complaint, the accused is the brother of the victim’s friend and had allegedly tried to obstruct her way on several occasions. The victim told the police that she had not disclosed these incidents to her family to avoid causing them unnecessary distress.

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In her complaint, she alleged that on November 1, Kukreja intercepted her near the CP-67 traffic lights while she was travelling in her car with a relative’s daughter. He allegedly threw a bundle of new clothes into her vehicle, grabbed her by the throat, choked her and tore her clothes. He also allegedly tried to take her away, but she resisted.

The complainant further alleged that a girl at the university had secretly clicked her photographs and shared them with the accused, who subsequently sent the pictures to her mother with malicious intent.

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Acting on the victim’s statement, the Phase 11 police registered a case under Sections 74 (Assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (Assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kukreja on November 3. Further investigation is underway.