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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali man dies 10 days after car catches fire while refilling petrol from bottle

Mohali man dies 10 days after car catches fire while refilling petrol from bottle

28-year-old suffered severe burns in Oct 15 incident; dies at PGI Chandigarh

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:32 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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PGIMER, Chandigarh. File photo
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A wedding trip turned tragic for a family in Balongi, Mohali, after 28-year-old Pawan Singh, who suffered severe burns when his car caught fire while he was refilling petrol from a bottle, succumbed to his injuries at PGI, Chandigarh, after battling for life for 10 days.

He died on October 25.

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Locals said Pawan had come to Kambala village on October 15 to attend his aunt’s daughter’s wedding. His car ran out of petrol.

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According to the police, he tried to refill the tank using a bottle. He was reportedly holding a lit cigarette at the time. A spark from the cigarette is said to have ignited the petrol, triggering a fire within seconds. Pawan was engulfed in flames.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burn injuries and later referred to PGI, Chandigarh, in critical condition. Despite the doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved.

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IT City police station SHO Amandeep Kamboj said action had been taken under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on the statement of the deceased’s parents.

The police have appealed to the public not to refill vehicles using petrol from bottles and never to smoke near fuel, warning that a single spark can prove fatal.

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