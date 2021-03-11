Mohali man held for Rs 3.8L fraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 18

The police nabbed a person for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 3.8 lakh on the pretext of doubling her money.

The suspect has been identified as Gurdev, a natvie of Shahpur Tigri village near Moradabad in UP who was residing at Gurdwara Amb Sahib Colony in Phase 2, Mohali.

In her complaint to the police on April 19, Rupwati of Gandhi Colony at Bhainsa Tibba village, stated that on June 15, 2017, Gurdev told her that there was a company that doubled the money in two years. Allured by the offer, she give him a total of Rs 3.8 lakh in instalments. She stated that the suspect later did not return her money.

A case was registered at the MDC Sector 5 police station. The suspect was arrested in Mohali yesterday. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in five-day police custody.