Mohali Mayor appears before VB in assets case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 7

Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu today appeared before Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials for the third time as part of the ongoing investigation in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

Sidhu arrived at the VB office here in the morning and said: “The VB officials had sought some documents from me. These documents have to be procured from GMADA office through the RTI. I have filed an application and hope to get these within 30 days. I have come today to inform the officials about it.”

Sidhu had last appeared before the VB on May 30. He had earlier been questioned about the Derri village land and other issues for around two hours by an AIG and other officials.

On June 5, his brother Balbir Singh Sidhu, former Punjab health minister and BJP leader, had appeared before the VB officials for the third time in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

Both have denied any wrongdoing and maintained they had been declaring all their assets in their election commission affidavits regularly.

Balbir was questioned for nearly three hours before being let off. He is likely to be summoned again.