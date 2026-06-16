Mohali mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana reviews work on cleaning sewers, drains

Ahead of the monsoon season, Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana, along with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, held a meeting with all councillors and MC officials to review work to clean sewers and road gullies.

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The mayor sought to know the details of ongoing work regarding the decongesting of sewers, road gullies and took feedback from the councillors about the problematic areas in their wards.

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Samana instructed officials to intensify the declogging work before the start of the monsoon. He said he has visited some parts of the city and taken a first-hand review of the situation.

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Chairing his first meeting since being elected Mayor, Samana said, “Every ward of the city will be taken care of. The immediate priority is to complete the cleaning work as we have very little time for rains to begin.”

Developmental works, complaint redressal, and regular field visits by MC officials were also discussed during the meeting.

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Meanwhile, MLA Singh called another meeting of councillors next week and asked them to come up with suggestions for the betterment of the city.