Mohali Mayor seeks Rs 50 crore from GMADA to restore drainage

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 25

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu today sought Rs 50-crore relief fund from GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Gupta to restore the old drainage system in the town.

He stated that the old drainage system is the root cause of all issues. In order to fix the loopholes, additional funds are required from GMADA immediately.

As per a 2020 agreement, GMADA has to foot 25% cost of any development work carried out by the MC. In this context, the Mayor has written a letter to GMADA seeking clearance of Rs 44.75 crore at the earliest.

